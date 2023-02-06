Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids

A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction.

Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.

The zoning change would allow the trio to redevelop the site and build a 375-unit mixed-use apartment complex called Factory Yards at the site, which is currently occupied by three main buildings and extensions that total over 600,000 square feet.

