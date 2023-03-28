Developers retool housing plan for Kent County golf course to address residents’ objections

Developers next month will seek final rezoning approval for a revised plan to convert a nearly 100-year-old golf course north of Grand Rapids into more than 500 units of housing after neighbors expressed near-unanimous opposition to the prior site plan.

The Alpine Township Planning Commission on March 20 voted to tentatively approve developers Dale Kraker’s and Howie Hehrer’s revised site plan and rezoning request for the Wilder Crossings housing project that’s been in the works for several years at Gracewil Country Club at 2567 Four Mile Road NW.

The Wilder Crossings project is part of a wave of housing plans in various stages of development at current and former Grand Rapids-area golf courses.

