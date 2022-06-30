Development firm acquires affordable housing portfolio

A minority- and woman-owned development firm in Michigan acquired several affordable housing properties to rehabilitate.

Ginosko Development Company (GDC) teamed up with New York-based L+M Development Partners and secured a nine-property portfolio in Michigan.

The acquisition includes 1,640 units among 115 buildings across the state.

Coventry Woods, a West Michigan senior apartment complex at 3550 Remembrance Road NW in Walker, now is part of Ginosko’s portfolio.

The other eight properties are in Detroit, Saginaw, Pontiac, Canton, Center Line and Monroe.

Amin Irving, founder, president and CEO of GDC, said the firm’s creativity and know-how combined with its partners’ financial knowledge contributed to the acquisition.

“I truly do believe these deals reflect the heart of economic and collaborative equality,” Irving said.

Over half of all units in the portfolio are for seniors, while seven of the properties have Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 contracts and two buildings are restricted to households at or below 60% area median income.

GDC and L+M said they will preserve affordability at all properties while rehabilitation plans take place.

Specific plans include renovating kitchens and baths, modernizing amenities and spaces, upgrading mechanicals and improving exterior appeal, depending on the needs at each complex.

Coventry Woods and four other properties were acquired using bridge financing from the Community Preservation Corporation, Freddie Mac and Merchants Bank.

GDC said those five properties eventually will be syndicated using 4% low-income housing tax credits through a tax-exempt bond from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The remaining four properties were acquired using equity through the Citi Emerging Managers Fund and conventional debt through the Community Preservation Corporation, Freddie Mac and Merchants Bank.