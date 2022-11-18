Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working.

App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.

Events in the coming days include:

Grand Rapids Santa Parade, 10 a.m., Nov. 19, downtown

Grand Rapids Turkey Trot, 6-11 a.m., Nov. 24, at Van Andel Arena

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, downtown

Uptown Shop Hop, 3-9 p.m., Dec. 1, Uptown neighborhood

Annual Christmas tree lighting, 5 p.m., Dec. 2, Rosa Parks Circle

App, who assumed his role on Jan. 26, 2020, is just getting started and he believes a critical mass is beginning to tip for the retail ecosystem downtown.

“We’ve got our feet underneath us now and there is a confidence we didn’t have,” App said. “I didn’t have a chance to see what businesses were like.

“The truth is, I’ve never been happier in the work I’m doing.”

While a significant number of storefronts have opened in downtown Grand Rapids and the near neighborhoods, App said there are plenty of spaces to fill. Restaurants and bars have been the easy segment to address, and certainly they’ll continue to open. But App said the term “active lifestyle city” will be heard plenty in the coming years.

Gazelle Sports and Moosejaw already have downtown stores, but there’s a need for more clothing options downtown that speaks to the growing segment of residents ages 20-35, he said. That means not suits and dresses. And App said there are conversations being had.

“It’s exciting to look at the timeline of the river (restoration and) the fill in the businesses we need,” he said, adding a river recreation outfitters shop would be a key addition in the next year or two. “There’s investment in the parks and there is a lot of synergy with the business community and that’s exciting.”

App said he’s been in conversations with approximately 20 businesses that have opened since July 1, and he believes in talking with other cities that Grand Rapids is leading the pack in terms of community participation in retail attraction.

Here’s a taste of the growing retail in recent weeks, highlighted by a burst activity along a little stretch of Bridge Street:

Broad Leaf Beer + Spirits, 443 Bridge St. NW

The spinoff of Brewery Vivant, joining Broad Leaf Beer + Spirits’ original Kentwood location, opened Nov. 16 at 443 Bridge St. in what was the former location of The Sovengard. It’s in the downstairs portion of the building and controls the existing backyard beer garden space.

As The Sovengard works on its new location westward down Bridge Street — now delayed into early next year — Broad Leaf brings its unique takes on beer and food to the West Side and the thriving entertainment corridor.

“We are super excited to join the energy of amazing restaurants and breweries on the West Side,” said Jason Spaulding, who owns the concepts with his wife, Kris, in a release. “This new location will allow us to bring what we have been perfecting in Kentwood to the heart of Grand Rapids.

“We have been able to really innovate with our spirits and continue to make some incredible creative beers that will add to the draw to that part of town.”

Drip Drop, 443 Bridge St. NW

Like Broad Leaf, Drip Drop also opened in the past few weeks in The Sovengard’s former space, on the first floor of the building.

The cocktail bar is based on a variety of concepts owner Nick Adams saw while traveling across the country.

App said Drip Drop is “a very cool version of a big city bar.”

Black Napkin, 966 E. Fulton St.

Perhaps one of the most-hyped restaurants to open in Grand Rapids in a while, Black Napkin prides itself as “high concept fast food.”

The smash burgers and fries have social media ablaze and lines are out the door.

The founders, the husband-and-wife team of Jason Richardson and Korin Hollinshead, also are the creators of Any Colour You Like [Proper Made] Popsicles that can be found at a variety of establishments in Grand Rapids.

“We take a simple concept, call it fast food/sandwiches and execute it with a chef-driven hand,” Hollinshead said. “Highest quality ingredients, killer combinations thoughtfully prepared with quick ticket times.”

She said the menu will stay simple, but continue to add features and switch up burgers, chicken sandwiches and fries to let the kitchen team stay creative.

Like the popsicles, Black Napkin also makes in-house sodas with no dyes, additives or fake sweeteners. They hope to expand their frozen treats come summertime.

“We’ve been warmly welcomed and frequented by business and residential neighbors alike,” she said. “We are cooking for way more people every week than we expected, and our vendors are incredible with accommodating our last-minute orders. We have several regulars who come daily, multiple times a week or weekly going into our fifth week of business.

“We have a small and amazing crew who absolutely slay. The vibe is upbeat all around, with our crew and with the guests who come in. There has been over a year of anticipation and the business mirrors it. We love being here so much.”

Nonla Burger, 449 Bridge St. NW

Nonla Burger is set to open its fourth location on Bridge Street in the next few weeks. It’s other three restaurants are in the Kalamazoo area, but its Grand Rapids location is not far from a where a pair of its owners live.

The burgers carry a twist, taking a page out of the Vietnamese banh mi playbook. Still, the burgers and fries are reminiscent of a certain West Coast chain, though the owners want to shy away from that comparison.

Unlike the Kalamazoo locations, which focus more on fast food, Nonla’s Grand Rapids outpost will stay in line with the growing Bridge Street corridor and the hope is it will become a place diners feel they can hang out and have a good time.

This story can be found in the Nov. 28 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.