Factory Yards developer to seek up to $103M in ‘transformational brownfield’ funding for Grand Rapids project

GRAND RAPIDS — Developers behind the $150 million Factory Yards redevelopment south of downtown Grand Rapids plan to seek rarely used state tax incentives to offset substantial costs of the project.

Developers behind Factory Yards, a 467-unit mixed-use redevelopment plan that was pitched to city officials earlier this year, plan to seek up to $103 million through the state’s Transformational Brownfield Plan program.

Adopted in 2017 and amended in late 2021 to support more projects, transformational brownfield plans have only been approved for two projects in Michigan: Dan Gilbert-backed developments in downtown Detroit and the redevelopment of a defunct paper mill in Vicksburg. State officials are considering a $616 million transformational brownfield incentives request for proposed District Detroit projects spearheaded by the Ilitch family and billionaire developer Stephen Ross.

Read the full story at MiBiz.