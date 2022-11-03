Family counseling practice expands in Kalamazoo

A family counseling office has opened its second location in West Michigan.

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan said this week it helped Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling find its second location at The Atriums Office Park, 4341 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo.

The firm opened its first location in Portage.

“The pandemic significantly increased the demand for mental health services for families in the Kalamazoo area,” said Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling President Jeff LaPonsie. “It was important to us to expand to be able to help more families and grow our community impact.”

Kalamazoo Child and Family treats child and teen mental health. It specializes in providing therapy to children with anxiety, PTSD, grief and loss and disruptive behaviors.

The new space will include specialized areas for parent-child interaction therapy.

The percentage of U.S. adult who received treatment for their mental health in 2021 rose to 21.6% from 19.2% in 2019, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. The CDC also published a separate report finding that 41.5% of adults had recent symptoms of anxiety of depression.

Eight in 10 psychologists have seen an increase in demand since the pandemic started, according to the American Psychological Association.

“These numbers highlight what we have been saying since the early days of the pandemic — we are facing a mental health tsunami,” said APA CEO Arthur Evans. “We need to continue to support treatment via telehealth, and we must invest in screening, prevention and innovative interventions to expand access to various levels of care.”

