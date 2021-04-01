First Companies grows portfolio to nearly 3 million square feet

First Companies announced its property management division added nine buildings to the portfolio it manages after finalizing agreements with four local ownership groups in the industrial/manufacturing segment.

Five of the nine buildings are at 5199 68th St. SE, Caledonia; 5805 and 5801 Weller Ct. SW, Wyoming; and 1575 and 1550 Gezon Pkwy. SW, Wyoming. Four building locations were not disclosed.

These additions bring the total square feet under the company’s management to nearly 3 million among approximately 73 buildings, representing a 35% growth in business so far in 2021.

First Companies also manages 17 facilities — totaling approximately 571,353 square feet — for an investor group on the West Coast, as well as 47 properties for a few local investors totaling approximately 1,622,483 square feet.

First Companies also hired additional technicians to service the new accounts and has expanded its property management offerings to include: interior and exterior painting, locksmith services, roof inspections, and sprinkler system maintenance, as well as the installation of UV HVAC duct lighting for biocontamination control, pest control, and annual inspection and certification of fire extinguishers and emergency lighting.

“We are honored to serve a growing number of Michigan businesses by ensuring the ongoing care and maintenance of their buildings,” said Thomas Starks, director of R4 Construction Services at First Companies. “We understand our clients have businesses to run, which is why we focus on proactive maintenance to avoid problems downstream and high-cost repairs. With the addition of new service offerings, customers have a one-stop-shop for all their property management needs.”

First Companies specializes in managing office complexes, industrial/manufacturing facilities and Class A medical office buildings primarily in the greater Grand Rapids area. The group offers proactive building maintenance, landscaping and lawn care, snow removal, plumbing and electrical services, office remodels and more.