Five Star Real Estate expands into Ada

A West Michigan real estate company opened its newest office in Ada.

Five Star Real Estate‘s new office, at 460 Ada Drive, Suite 130, is one of the company’s 14 office locations. The office is furnished and designed to create a cooperative work environment that promotes teamwork and community amongst agents, featuring a private conference room as well as a drop-in space for all Five Star agents.

“The Ada office represents our continued push toward smaller, locally driven real estate offices that focus mainly on the ways modern realtors work,” Five Star President Paul Carlson said. “They’re mobile, looking for a cool place to touch down, get some work done and then continue on their way.”

The space has three private offices, but the majority of its use will be from agents dropping in for a few hours at a time, Carlson said.

Five Star Realtors can access all offices and work from any place they wish. The Ada office will probably serve about 20-30 agents regularly with the agents from other areas dropping in sporadically.

“We look forward to a long relationship with the Ada community,” said Greg Carlson, Five Star Real Estate founder. “We believe we fit perfectly with the new Ada downtown, and we are excited about connecting with the new Ada community.”

Five Star is continuing to expand its physical presence to help agents better serve clients. This year, Five Star expanded offices into Onekama and Alma with plans to open a Traverse City office within the year.

Founded in 1996, Five Star is a West Michigan-based real estate brokerage with a corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids. The firm grew from 150 agents in 2012 to over 500 in 2020 with 14 company offices and 20 private branch locations.