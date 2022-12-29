For some employers, remote work is here to stay

The future of office work is quickly evolving in front of employers’ eyes.

A generational shift in working habits, rapidly changing technologies and a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that sequestered employees in their homes has expedited a change in how offices are set up.

Peter Miscovich, executive managing director at real estate firm JLL, said much has changed in the world of offices in the past three years, and there is likely plenty more the next few years. Miscovich has spent years studying the way people work. He remembers the “pioneering hybrid workplace solutions” at firms such as AT&T, IBM and Citigroup in the mid-2000s.

Then came the rapid acceleration in technologies ranging from the iPhone and 4G mobile networks to the progression of mobile computing power. And then the pandemic hit.

“The converging technologies enabled further by co-working were experimental in the 2015-19 timeframe — all of that convergence was accelerated in March 2020 when 3 billion people at scale began remote work,” Miscovich said. “That global shift as a result of the pandemic, as horrific as it was — it was an accelerant for hybrid workplace transformation, innovation and adoption of new work practices that have been incubating for 20-plus years.”

How it all shakes out is yet to be determined, but Miscovich has some ideas. He leads JLL’s Global Future of Work Consulting practice and authored “The Workplace You Need Now,” published by Wiley Publishing.

Many companies across the globe have shifted to allow employees to work remotely or in a hybrid situation. This also allowed companies to better reach talent as employers have struggled to hire.

The shift to hybrid offices poses a problem for the office real estate market: potentially more vacancy in buildings across the globe. In some cases, that could be beneficial for central business districts, as smaller spaces are more affordable to companies that might have shifted toward the suburbs to accommodate larger in-office staff.

The hybrid office shift is also being helped by the demographic change of the workforce and altered perceptions of work. baby boomers and Generation X largely designed their lives around work, according to Miscovich.

Now, younger millennial and Gen Z employees are swapping that attitude for work to be designed around life, Miscovich said.

“That type of flexibility is also a generational shift in terms of prioritization, and performance should be measured by outcomes not presence, and people need to be trusted,” he said. “Some people might take advantage of it, but 90% of people are wanting to do a good job and can be managed by performance. If you trust and enable your people, you’ll get greater levels of commitment, performance and creativity.”

While some employers are mandating more time in-office again as pandemic-fueled policies are winding down, Miscovich believes companies that take the human-centric, empathy-based management practices will be more successful in the long term. Those offices also often tend to have a brighter atmosphere and feature amenities that end up being more attractive to employees, even if they choose not to come in every day.

The innovation in offices is helped in West Michigan by the presence of leading office furniture manufacturers Steelcase, MillerKnoll and Haworth. Miscovich said he has spent a lot of time in West Michigan advising such companies.

At one time, he remembers layouts being 90% enclosed offices and individual workspaces and 10% collaborative areas. In the future, he can see those numbers completely reversed.

Employees often like having a touchpoint with workplaces, and that can regularly change. Sometimes an employee will be in three to five days a week in one month to collaborate on projects, while the next month might necessitate just two days in office.

Offices are beginning to include mixed technology, which can allow collaboration in remote distributed sites, Miscovich said.

“With technology only getting better, the workplace of 2025 is a much more evolved space than what we’ve seen to date and how it reflects the structural changes of flexible work,” he said.

“If you’re coming into the office three days a week, you want that hyper social collaborative peak experience in the office,” he said. “The workplace design also needs to allow for more and more distributed teams. You’re probably working with folks that might be in the physical office or distributed elsewhere — other offices or home offices, hotels, airport lounges — so the ecosystem approach to hybrid collaboration is also part of the workplace design evolution.”

The shift to hybrid office environments is only beginning and has plenty of room to evolve, Miscovich said.

“It’s an age of experimentation, and the hybrid workplace of today will continue to evolve as we move into 2023, and the advances will continue as will the good lessons learned around flexibility, trust, and health and wellness,” he said.