Funeral home owner acquires three B.C. Pizza locations

The owner of a funeral home business in Kentwood acquired three B.C. Pizza restaurant locations in West Michigan.

Tim Ofield, owner of Ofield Funeral Home at 4500 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Kentwood, recently acquired the B.C. Pizza franchises in Belmont, Greenville and Lowell from former owners James Fegel and Tony Griffin, according to Small Business Deal Advisors (SBDA) on Friday. SBDA advised Fegel and Griffin on the transaction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

B.C. Pizza was founded in Boyne City in 1988 by brothers Chris and Wayne Nelson. Fegel and Griffin opened the three locations in 2004 but decided they are now ready to invest time and resources into other business ventures.

Ofield lives near a B.C. Pizza and was a loyal customer, SBDA said. He decided to diversify his business portfolio and thought purchasing the restaurants was a good move.

“I am grateful to Doug and the SBDA team for providing valuable advice throughout the process,” Griffin said. “We listed prior to COVID, and after the shutdowns, we thought it would never sell. SBDA just kept bringing buyers and never lost faith they could get it sold. Their ability to professionally manage the entire process and the parties involved was critical in guiding the transaction through a successful outcome. While the pandemic has caused uncertainty for a lot of restaurant owners, I expect nothing but continued success for Tim.”

SBDA associate Doug Yntema guided Fegel and Griffin through the sale process, marketing the acquisition opportunity and consulting with them through the negotiation, due diligence and closing periods.