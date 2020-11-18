Gilmore Collection lists 20 Monroe Live, B.O.B. for sale

As the hospitality and entertainment industries struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, two downtown venues have gone up for sale.

The B.O.B., 20 Monroe Ave. NW, and 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW, both owned by the Gilmore Collection, recently were listed for sale on the Commercial Alliance of Realtors’ website.

“In 1996, The B.O.B. was one of the catalysts in developing and creating the downtown entertainment district, and its plan to sell its real estate, not its business, will leave it with the resources to focus on protecting and growing its business and navigating through (COVID-19) so it remains a leader in Grand Rapids,” CEO Greg Gilmore said in a statement.

The B.O.B. (an acronym for Big Old Building) is a 72,000-square-foot, four-story, red brick building constructed in 1903 as Judson’s grocery warehouse. It stood vacant for decades before The Gilmore Collection began its transformation, saving it from demolition.

The building is home to B.O.B’s Brewery, H.O.M.E.(House of Music & Entertainment), Gilly’s Smokehouse, Judson’s Steakhouse, Bobarino’s Pizzeria, Dr. Grins Comedy Club, Eve Nightclub and an outdoor, 5,200-square-foot beer garden. It was listed with a sale price of $15.5 million.

20 Monroe Live opened in 2017 as a hub for live music, entertainment and special events. The 42,760-square-foot venue can accommodate nearly 2,600 patrons for live events and be scaled down to an intimate configuration for all types of special events. It’s listed for $16.5 million.

Both properties can be purchased as a package deal, according to the listings.

PURE Real Estate Brokerage is the listing broker for the properties.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to list The B.O.B. and 20 Monroe Live,” said Devin Manino, PURE sales associate. “Gilmore has been a longtime friend and client of ours, and we are honored to continue this relationship. The Gilmore Collection has become a household name in the West Michigan area, and we are working very hard to find a buyer to continue the legacy.”