Good Dog GR opens after relocation

A dog day care, overnight boarding and grooming facility recently reopened after relocating to a new space.

Good Dog GR this week announced the official grand opening of its 5,400-square foot facility at 4550 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Founded in 2020 as Good Dog Rockford, the center originally operated out of Rockford Animal Hospital. The center relocated this spring to the new space specifically designed for all its pet care services.

Owners Michelle Brown and Jeff Young launched Good Dog GR to serve the needs of the “pet parent” community in West Michigan.

Both are pet groomers and stylists and are certified in dog breed and play behaviors.

“Dogs feel right at home when they are at Good Dog GR,” Brown and Young said. “We want dogs to enjoy their life and have positive experiences to improve their physical and mental well-being.”

The owners said Good Dog GR caters to each pet’s feeding schedule and level of play and offers opportunities for one-on-one time with staff members through playing catch, strolling the indoor track and cuddle time.

“It is important that they are happy and experiencing the least amount of stress possible,” Brown and Young said.

The center is staffed seven days a week and is open 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with weekend meetups by appointment only.

Full-service grooming is available Monday-Wednesday and Friday with reservations beginning at 8 a.m.

Good Dog GR also offers an online portal for owners to register pets, reserve day care, schedule overnight stays, book grooming appointments and get reminders.