Grand Rapids-based real estate investor expands Muskegon portfolio

Leestma Management Horizon LLC recently purchased an office property at 5000 Hakes Drive, Norton Shores.

Bradley Company brokers Jeff Tucker and Drew Nelson assisted Leestma Management in purchasing the 35,795-square-foot, class A office building in Muskegon County.

“I am proud to add this to my growing real estate investment in Muskegon,” owner Ryan Leestma said. “We recently added two more projects on the Muskegon Lake waterfront. I am all in on Muskegon.”

Bradley Company’s property management department will continue to manage the property.

Located at the entrance to the Muskegon County Airport Business Park off U.S. 31 between Grand Haven and Muskegon, the building is near a mix of industrial parks and local and national retailers.

The building formerly served as headquarters for Horizon Group Inc. and will soon be powered by 100% renewable energy via solar-powered electricity.

Current tenants of the property include Veteran’s Administration, Michigan Education Association, Lakeshore Regional Entity, Fastenal, York Worldwide Technologies, Atrium Centers and Lakeshore Integrative Mental Health.