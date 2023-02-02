Grand Rapids’ persistent growth butts up against its northern border

A 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton similar to this one in Ontario is under construction at 3082 Peregrine Drive NE in Grand Rapids' Celebration Village. It's part of a spate of new development in the Knapp's Corner area in recent years. Courtesy Hilton

At Celebration Village, a sprawling retail and entertainment complex on Grand Rapids’ northeastern border, three developers are working to fill out the last empty space in an otherwise packed corner of the city. Meanwhile, officials in neighboring townships are watching to see where the city’s northern sprawl may creep next.

Over the past few years, Knapp’s Corner — a pocket of Grand Rapids bounded by Knapp Street to the south and the Grand Rapids Township line on its three other sides — has become one of the city’s fastest-growing retail and dining destinations. Just 2 miles south of Plainfield Township, Celebration Village is home to a movie theater, zip line course, big-box stores, a half-dozen chain restaurants, and soon, 250 apartments.

A hotel and urgent care center are also on the way.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.

