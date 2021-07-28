Grand Rapids property manager earns AMO accreditation

PURE Real Estate Management of Grand Rapids recently earned Accredited Management Organization recognition from the Institute of Real Estate Management.

By earning the accreditation, PURE joins an exclusive group of nearly 600 real estate management companies worldwide that have met the requirements for this distinction.

“We value our partnership with IREM and are honored to receive the AMO accreditation. It is a meaningful validation of our commitment to provide the highest level of professionalism, ethics and service excellence to our clients and tenants,” said Anne Ficeli, CPM, president of PURE.

According to IREM, AMOs demonstrate strong financial performance, outstanding leadership and adhere to a code of professional ethics strictly enforced by IREM to maintain integrity beyond reproach. Accreditation as an AMO requires firms to follow best practices in real estate management, demonstrating they meet standards and functions related to operations and service.

“The AMO accreditation sets the standard in property management excellence for firms of all sizes,” said Chip Watts, CPM, CCIM, IREM president-elect, and president of Watts Realty Co. Inc. “Our AMOs lead the industry in conduct and unmatched client service. We congratulate PURE on this accomplishment and welcome them into this exclusive group of property management firms.”