Greenridge Realty appoints branch manager

Greenridge Realty announced the promotion of real estate agent Stephen Stuckey to branch manager of the company’s Grandville office.

Stuckey has been a successful sales associate with Greenridge for several years and will continue in his sales role even as he steps into this leadership position.

“Stephen has shown skill in his sales work, a heart for mentorship and a desire to grow his career and take on more leadership opportunities in our industry,” said Walter Perschbacher, Greenridge vice president. “We are thrilled to add his energy and commitment to Greenridge to our leadership team.”

Stuckey is a second-generation Greenridge team member, having worked closely with his father Dale Stuckey, who has been with the company for more than 30 years and also serves in leadership as president of Greenridge Property Management.

“Greenridge has been a part of my family for more than 30 years,” Stuckey said. “Working alongside my father has been a dream come true, and I owe much of my success to him.”

Greenridge Realty said it hopes Stuckey’s addition will help the company grow its presence in Grandville and points west of Grand Rapids. Greenridge President Adam Paarlberg emphasized agent support as an important piece of the company’s growth strategy.

“Grandville is a market we’ve had a foothold in since the ’80s, and we hope to build upon that foundation and grow market share,” Paarlberg said. “Supporting and coaching our existing agents and adding to our sales team will help us get there. We’re excited for Stephen’s experience and enthusiasm to do just that.”

Greenridge remains on a trajectory of growth, recording record sales of over $1 billion for each of the last three years.

“We attribute much of our success to the strength of our leadership team,” Paarlberg said. “Providing skills training, mentorship and support to our family of agents are central to our business model and will remain a core value as we continue to grow.”