Greenridge Realty receives international award

Greenridge Realty was recognized with a top Member Achievement Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

The family-owned Michigan real estate agency received the 2020 Million Dollar Club Award for outstanding performance and outgoing referrals placed through LeadingRE’s international broker network. The virtual awards ceremony was held March 1.

“We value our partnership with LeadingRE and our global network,” Greenridge Vice President Walter Perschbacher said. “This national and international reach allows us to provide the same level of service for our clients, whether they are moving within West Michigan or around the world.”

Greenridge Realty is the West Michigan representative of LeadingRE. With a membership spanning six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 135,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year.

“We are delighted to celebrate our members who went above and beyond serving the needs of relocating homebuyers and sellers during a truly unprecedented year,” LeadingRE President and CEO Paul Boomsma said. “The evolving needs of homeowners resulted in increased activity for our network, whether relating to the demand for more space, the appeal of a change of scenery, the ability to work from anywhere or the desire to be closer to family.”

Founded in 1980 as a 30-person real estate firm, Greenridge Realty has grown to one of Michigan’s longest-standing, family-owned real estate agencies. The company currently employs more than 400 real estate agents across 26 West Michigan offices.