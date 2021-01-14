Greenridge Realty wraps 40 years with record sales

Greenridge Realty celebrated the close of its 40th year with over $1 billion in closed sales volume for the third consecutive year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a six-week shutdown of in-person real estate tours and agent events in March and April, Greenridge successfully transitioned to virtual agent and customer solutions while adding additional training experiences in 2020.

“It’s been an honor to help grow West Michigan over the past four decades,” said Tom Paarlberg, former president of Greenridge Realty and current CEO of Greenridge Service Group.

Paarlberg’s son and current Greenridge Realty President Adam Paarlberg added, “I am proud of all we’ve accomplished and the support our agents and staff provided to the community during a challenging season. We look forward to continuing our impact over the next 40 years.”

The past year also marked a significant milestone for the Greenridge Realty Dream Team Foundation. The agent- and staff-founded organization surpassed $1 million in donations to Make-A-Wish and 152 wishes granted since the foundation’s launch in 1999. More than 90% of Greenridge’s 430-plus agents and staff consistently donate to the Dream Team Foundation out of their commission checks or paychecks.

Greenridge plans to hold its annual awards event virtually in February. The agency also hopes to host the annual Dream Team Golf Outing, its biggest fundraising event for Make-A-Wish, in the summer or fall 2021. Proceeds from past events have allowed the Dream Team Foundation to grant an extra three-to-four wishes per year.

Founded in 1980 as a 30-person real estate firm, Greenridge Realty has grown to one of Michigan’s longest-standing, family-owned real estate agencies. Greenridge Realty currently employs more than 400 real estate agents across 26 West Michigan offices.