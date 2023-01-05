High-tech lash studio opens second location

A West Michigan entrepreneur is living her American dream by opening the second location of a growing company in Grand Rapids.

Masha Lash opened its second location this week at 3090 28th St. SE. The membership-based studio, owned by husband-and-wife team Masha and Kendall Hines, opened its first store in Byron Center in 2021.

Masha Hines came to America without any English skills at age 14. She said growing up in a Russian orphanage, she hoped to one day run her “own business and live the American dream.”

Through market research, the couple found there was a way forward with a modernized lash and brow salon.

“Initially we thought we would start a salon suite catering to lash and brow artists, but upon market research, we realized there was a real opportunity to bring professionalism and technology to a highly fragmented sector of the beauty industry,” Hines said.

Masha Lash uses a membership pass system, the trademarked LashPass. As a member, the LashPass provides two refills per month, as well as 10% off products and 10% off services. Members use technology throughout the customer experience, including booking, cashless payment and contactless check-in and check-out.

There are more than 200 members, according to Hines.

Hines said the company is reinvesting profits into growth, and Masha Lash hopes to have more than 10 locations in the next five years. The stores will be company-owned to ensure customer experience from start to finish.

The company has 12 employees and is hiring lash artists and command center agents. The new Kentwood studio created nine jobs, and Masha Lash said it offers competitive compensation, along with health and dental coverage and paid training.

“Our strong technology-enabled and monthly recurring revenue membership model lends itself to rapid expansion,” she said.