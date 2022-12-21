Holland development aims to meet needs of mixed-income residents

A housing development in Holland is looking to provide housing the for missing middle.

Jubilee Ministries and Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity are in the midst of a $2.6 million development aiming to provide more than 40 housing units for an underserved portion of the population seeking housing.

The development includes Park Vista Place, a completed 10-home development with five units each from Jubilee and Lakeshore Habitat. Next is Vista Green, a 42-home development with 24 townhouses by Jubilee and 18 single-family homes by Lakeshore Habitat.

Park Vista Place is located at 60 E. 40th St., while Vista Green is at the end of 36th Street.

“Our two organizations are doing something about the problem everyone is talking about,” said Jubilee Ministries Executive Director Steve Grose. “We are building houses that our peers here in the community can afford to buy and not be forced to overextend their budgets for housing.”

Jubilee works with homebuyers making 80-120% of the area median income. The cost of the homes is attached to the household income of the buyers, making approximately between $50,000 and $83,000 a year.

The initial infrastructure phase of Vista Green has begun, and Lakeshore Habitat started construction on three of its homes in the development. Jubilee expects to begin its work in early 2023.

“Working together allows both our organizations to grow quicker than we would if we had been working individually,” said Lakeshore Habitat Executive Director Don Wilkinson.

The Jubilee homes range from 1,250-1,390 square feet, typically with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The homes are modular builds from Champions Homes, and InnovaLab was the general contractor on the final buildout.

Park Vista Place broke ground in fall 2021 and has since been completed, with Jubilee expecting the final three homes to be occupied in the next month or two. All five of the Lakeshore Habitat Homes in Park Vista Place are occupied.

Earlier this year, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced the Missing Middle Housing Program, allocating $50 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan to help develop housing for the demographic.