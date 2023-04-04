Holland residents to determine future of waterfront in May election

HOLLAND — A May ballot initiative in which city voters will determine a potential land swap will make or break decades-long efforts to redevelop industrial waterfront property near downtown Holland.

At least 60 percent of voters will need to approve the ballot question in the May 2 special election to authorize the city of Holland to sell nearly 20 acres of property across two sites: 255 Kollen Park Drive and 64 Pine Ave., the site of the retired James DeYoung Power Plant.

The city kicked off a strategic effort called “Waterfront Holland” about five years ago to craft a redevelopment plan for city-owned property that houses the retired coal plant. The feedback and planning process revealed that the most feasible path forward to attract a developer was to strike a deal with industrial companies along the lakeshore to relocate and combine industry uses using a land swap.

Holland-based Geenen DeKock Properties Group LLC was the only company to submit a development proposal in the city’s nationwide request to develop its downtown waterfront property. A land swap of Verplank Dock Co.’s property at 233 W. Eighth St. and the power plant property is essential to GDK’s plans.

GDK wants to build a multi-building, mixed-use development on the current Verplank property and the adjacent city-owned land at 255 Kollen Park Drive.

