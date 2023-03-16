Housing developer seeks to replace units at Grand Rapids project with daycare center

The developer behind a Grand Rapids workforce housing project that recently broke ground seeks to replace 10 ground-floor apartments with a daycare center to help address the widespread shortage of child care options.

Magnus Capital Partners’ HōM Flats on Maynard project originally called for 240 units across seven buildings. The developer now requests a site plan change with the Grand Rapids Planning Commission to reduce the total to 230 units, with the addition of a 7,800-square-foot daycare center. An adjacent fenced-in playground would also be included.

The $51.5 million multifamily housing project is located at 526 Maynard Ave. NW on the city’s west side, and broke ground in December. The Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the amendment on April 13.

