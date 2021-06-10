ICCF, BDR Custom Homes break ground on affordable home in Baxter neighborhood

Inner City Christian Federation and BDR Custom Homes broke ground on new affordable home construction Thursday.

BDR and its subcontractors have come together to donate its services to build the home on a vacant lot in the Baxter neighborhood at 846 Sigsbee St. SE. The energy-efficient single-family residence will be reserved as an affordable home for an income-qualifying family (90% AMI income cap) under Inner City Christian Federation’s land trust model.

“At this time, there are many national discussions regarding the injustices of our society, especially when it comes to racial disparities in the United States,” said Kevin Einfeld, BDR president. “These are important discussions. We believe that housing is a big part of this disparity. We believe we can make a difference locally by blessing a family with the opportunity to own their very own home.”

The 1,513-square-foot, two-story residence will feature three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms; a full, unfinished basement; and a main-floor washer and dryer and mudroom.

Other features include craftsman-style exterior trim details, covered front porch and a rear deck.

ICCF did not give an estimate for the overall cost of construction. Vice President of Advancement Michelle Covington said an exact dollar amount was difficult to give, because so much of the cost was covered by in-kind support. The rising cost of building materials will make the price fluctuate as well.

“We certainly could not build this house without the in-kind support from BDR Custom Homes,” Covington said.

The house will be part of one of the first Land Trusts in Michigan, preserving its affordable status for generations to come.

Estimated completion is October.