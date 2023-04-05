Insurance brokerage right-sizes its offices in Grand Rapids, Southfield

GRAND RAPIDS — A global insurance consultancy is following in the footsteps of many other businesses post-pandemic and “right-sizing” its office footprint to reflect the new hybrid reality of work.

Aon PLC moved out of downtown Grand Rapids to an office about half the size in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village last week. A week earlier, the company moved its other Michigan office from the entire 30th floor of the Southfield Town Center in Southfield to about two-thirds of the 27th floor.

Kathy Weaver, managing director and Michigan market leader for Aon, said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for Aon to “reimagine” both of its Michigan offices. The teams in both locations looked at about a half-dozen sites before settling on their new suites.

“It was based on feedback from the colleagues and what was available in Class A real estate at the time,” she said.

