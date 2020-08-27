Jaqua Realtors opens 10th office

Jaqua Realtors announced the opening of its new office in Hastings on the corner of Jefferson and State streets.

“With tremendous success over the past 45 years, we continue to see the opportunity for new growth in the Hastings area. We are excited to welcome our new team members and expand our office presence within the Hastings community,” said Dan Jaqua, president/owner of Jaqua Realtors.

The new space at 100 S. Jefferson St., Suite A will be Jaqua Realtors’ 10th office location and includes the addition of three new team members. Overall, four agents will work out of the new office: Jan Hawthorne, Debbie Ransome, Pam Strode and Vicky Watson Mathews. Jennifer Beam will serve as office manager.

Jaqua Realtors is a West Michigan brokerage focusing on residential and commercial real estate, as well as vacation rentals and property management. The group includes specialists in mortgage, title, insurance, corporate relocation, long- and short-term rentals, property management, home staging, home design and home moving services.