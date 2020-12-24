Jersey Mike’s secures lakeshore location

Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Muskegon.

The national sub chain signed a lease for a 1,675-square-foot space at 1664 E. Sternberg Road, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan.

Jersey Mike’s offers a variety of hot and cold subs, sides and beverages.

“This location is perfectly positioned across from The Lakes Mall with easy access to U.S. 31 and I-96, offering customers a convenient spot to grab a quick bite to eat,” said Bill Tyson, partner/retail specialist at NAI Wisinski of West Michigan.

Tyson represented the landlord, while Daniel Lutz, president of Prime Commercial Group in Farmington Hills, represented Jersey Mike’s in the transaction.

”My client is excited to expand into the Muskegon, Michigan, trade area and very much looking forward to meeting and doing business with people in this part of western Michigan,” Lutz said.

Jersey Mike’s anticipates opening its new location this spring.