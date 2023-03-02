Jubilee Ministries gains $1.4M for affordable housing project

A Holland residential project targeting the “missing middle” received a boost from the state as it gets underway.

Jubilee Ministries recently began the next phase of its attainable housing project, Vista Green at the end of 36th Street in Holland. Vista Green is a joint development between Jubilee Ministries and Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and includes 42 mixed-income housing units.

The Vista Green project recently received a $1.4 million award from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, according to a release from Jubilee Ministries.

Within the development, Jubilee Ministries will build 24 townhomes, and Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity will build 18 single-family homes.

The grant from MSHDA’s Missing Middle program allows Jubilee Ministries to sell homes based on the income of individuals and families whose household incomes fall within 80-120% of the area median income. Each of Jubilee’s 24 units will be reimbursed just under $60,000 after sale of the home.

“The economic ripple effect of increasing opportunities for home ownership in the community is far-reaching and long-lasting,” a release from Jubilee Ministries reads. “In allowing households to build wealth and have ownership in their community, it increases the sense of belonging for families, therefore, increasing investment to participate and give back to the community.”

Vista Green comes on the heels of Park Vista Place, 60 E. 40th St., which was completed at the end of last year. That development includes a 10-building development with five units each.

“Our two organizations are doing something about the problem everyone is talking about,” said Jubilee Ministries Executive Director Steve Grose in December. “We are building houses that our peers here in the community can afford to buy and not be forced to overextend their budgets for housing.”