Kentwood shopping center sold

Ridgemoor Center in Kentwood has come under new ownership.

The 37,375-square-foot retail facility, at 2889 28th St. in Kentwood, was sold by GLC/Grand River Retail to L. Walt & Associates LLC. Bradley Company Senior Managing Director of Brokerage Jeff Tucker and Brokerage Associate Drew Nelson represented the seller in the transaction.

Ridgemoor Center is located in a rapidly growing section of the 28th Street corridor, which is one block west from Woodland Mall. Woodland Mall anchors the corridor alongside 28th Street and East Beltline Avenue.

Woodland recently completed a $100 million renovation that included increased upscale establishments. In Q4 2020, Whole Foods Market announced it would locate directly across from the Woodland Mall and thus Ridgemoor Center. Whole Foods is now under construction.