Lakeshore park project heads into second phase

A group of organizations have closed on the acquisition of property to complete the second phase of a major park project.

Muskegon County, Nugent Sand Company and Cherette Group last week said they plan to open the second phase of Dune Harbor Park Muskegon County in March 2023 after securing the acquisition of the property. The first phase opened earlier this year.

The Dune Harbor Park project creates a public park and provides access to several inland lakes and the Lake Michigan shoreline. In December 2021, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund recommended funding for Phase 2 of the park called North Lake. With the transaction, the county has 90 days to open the park.

Nugent Sand owners Robert Chandonnet and daughters Suzette Colon and Deanna Chandonnet matched the MNRTF grant with more than $8 million for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the acquisitions. The project has received more than $10 million in state grants.

“What happened today is the culmination of years of hard work, vision and persistence by the Chandonnet family, the county, the state agencies and our team,” Cherette Group CEO Denny Cherette said last week. “There’s a real sense of joy in the outcome today. Bob Chandonnet, Lynne Chandonnet and their families have made a tremendous gift to our community in setting aside this land for public use. Dune Harbor Park will be an asset used by countless people for generations to come.”

Dune Harbor Park is named in honor of Lynne Chandonnet, Bob Chandonnet’s late wife.

Muskegon County is looking toward master planning grants for sustainable and equitable uses for the new park. The park will be 377 acres, with two private lakes and 1,660 feet on Lake Michigan. There is also a 2.2-mile hiking trail.

“We are honored to make the dream of Bob Chandonnet’s late wife, Lynne, and the Chandonnet family possible,” said Muskegon County Board of Commissioner Chair Robert Scolnik. “Having such a huge, beautiful park in an urban area is a miracle for the residents of Muskegon County.”