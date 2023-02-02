Local real estate firms ready to navigate 2023 off strong 2022 finish

With plenty of economic uncertainty lying ahead in 2023, West Michigan commercial real estate firms are releasing their year-end reports reflecting on 2022.

Fourth quarter reports from NAI Wisinksi of West Michigan, Colliers and Advantage Commercial Real Estate all summed up the end of a relatively strong year, while treading carefully in how they expect the upcoming year to unfold.

“The good news is that every sector of the market is currently growing and continues to be one of the healthiest regions in the Midwest,” the Advantage quarterly report said. “Market growth does not always mean less challenges but showcases the strength and resiliency of our local economy despite all odds.”

Construction costs are still rising greatly. While lumber costs continue to decline after a sky-high jump throughout the pandemic, most other material costs are rising, according to CoreLogic, which Advantage cites in its report.

Those costs have had an effect across real estate markets, but there are positive signs in industrial, according to Advantage. Companies continue to evaluate plans for expansion, even global ecommerce giant Amazon announced it would eliminate real estate space after overestimates stemming from the pandemic-fueled logistics boom.

Still, Amazon moved forward with a 279,000-square-foot project on Patterson Avenue, “a positive sign of growth in our local market.” The fourth quarter, however, signaled a slowdown in record demand in the industrial sector.

Despite the challenges of the overall economy, including inflation, interest rates and material costs, Advantage projects the West Michigan industrial market will continue to attract investors from major U.S. markets and provide a low-risk investment.

“Prices have leveled off this quarter, but we’re still seeing a strong demand for industrial properties,” Colliers associate Chris VanderBand said. “Although demand is predicted to soften across the country in 2023, we expect the West Michigan industrial market to remain healthy.”

NAI’s industrial summation also noted the industrial market remains at all-time highs for lease rates and sales prices while a deficiency of available space remains.

Office real estate struggled a bit, with NAI finding vacancy rate increased from 6.3% to 8% year-over-year, with most of the dip between the first and second quarter. Downtown vacancy rate, however, saw some improvement at the end of 2022, according to NAI.

NAI notable office announcements include two new tenants at Michigan State University’s Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, Ghafari Associate’s new office at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW, and engineering firm Abonmarche opening two offices in West Michigan, including at 940 Monroe Ave. NW downtown.

Colliers said the office environment continues to change, with employers evaluating needs of their workers. The firm noted office improvements by owners and occupants to help attract employers to downtown Grand Rapids.

“We’ve seen some improvement in demand for office properties in the market during the past quarter,” Colliers Senior Vice President Scott Morgan said. “A high degree of confidence in the value of West Michigan real estate has been shown by recent purchases from owner-occupants and investors.

“As the health care industry in the area continues to grow, I predict the demand will only progress.”

NAI noted several notable retail movements, including the competitive car wash industry, Take 5 Oil looking for sites in West Michigan, Kum & Go jumping into the market, as well as multiple new ALDI store openings.

Advantage’s report found the retail market in Grand Rapids continues to thrive following the pandemic.

The fourth quarter posed a challenge for quick-service restaurants to find sites, including along 28th Street, East Beltline and Alpine Avenue. Big box retailers are also struggling to find space, with the square footage to accommodate such retailers almost nonexistent in the market.

Much of America continues to talk and fear of an ensuing recession. Advantage, however, believes the foreseeable future will be relatively calm in Grand Rapids.

“Despite what appears to be a very uncertain future, West Michigan continues to be a place that investors have a long-term view on when it comes to real estate,” the report said. “Most believe that our local market makes sense in the next 10 years from an investment perspective, however we expect many investors will proceed with caution initially.

“West Michigan is well-balanced because of its conservative decision makers, as well as having double the amount of manufacturing and health care in comparison to other Midwest markets.”