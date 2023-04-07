Lovingly renovated ‘slow flip’ on the market for $1.55 million in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — When Jean Stoffer stepped into a beautiful but neglected 1931 Colonial on Woodward Lane in Grand Rapids two years ago, her mouth dropped open and she knew she would buy it — and flip it.

The Chicago native is a home designer with Jean Stoffer Design, co-owner of multiple family businesses and star of “The Established Home,” a show on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network about her work tackling ambitious design and renovation projects in Grand Rapids.

The show, which can be seen on HBO Max and other streaming platforms, featured The Woodward in the first two episodes of Season 2 on Dec. 30 and Jan. 6.

The Woodward is a 3,756-square-foot, three-story brick Colonial at 60 Woodward Lane SE in Grand Rapids’ Michigan Oaks neighborhood, across the street from the wooded campus of Aquinas College.

