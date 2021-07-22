Marriott hotel opens in Wyoming

TownePlace Suites by Marriott opened the doors to its newest hotel in Wyoming.

The 116-suite hotel is at 5880 Clyde Park Ave. SW with easy access to Grand Rapids. It will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and operated by Midwest Lodging Group. General manager Matthew Werner, assistant general manager Hanh Dao and Director of Sales Jalayna VanderVelde will lead the management team at the property for Midwest Lodging Group.

The hotel offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Other features include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable workspaces with built-in shelves and lighting, and a large, flat-screen television.

The TownePlace Suites is located 8 miles from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport and about 10 minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids. The brand’s floor-to-ceiling TowneMap also helps guests acclimate themselves to the area by highlighting places to eat, events and attractions.

A complimentary hot breakfast is served in the lobby every morning, and guests have access to outdoor Weber grills, as well. The brand’s Something Borrowed program allows guests to visit the front desk for blenders and kitchen gadgets, Suite Eats cookbooks, grilling tools, board games and more. The hotel’s 24-hour In a Pinch market and On Us coffee service allows guests to eat and drink on their own schedule.

Other hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool and hot tub, a fitness center open 24 hours per day, a meeting room, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services. TownePlace Suites also is pet-friendly.