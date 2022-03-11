Michigan Screen & Window Repair upgrades to larger facility

A screen and window repair service company recently moved to a larger facility.

Michigan Screen & Window Repair said Thursday, March 10, it relocated from a 3,000-square-foot space at 2290 28th St. SW in Wyoming to a 12,779-square-foot space inside a 15,000-square-foot industrial facility at 3113 Hillcroft Ave. SW in Wyoming.

Jessica McGowan, of Ben Muller Realty Co., assisted Michigan Screen & Window Repair in the transaction.

“Our team is all very excited about the growth it can bring and the constraints it removes on our current business,” said Ryan Dalley, co-owner of Michigan Screen & Window Repair.

McGowan said she was pleased to help the business find its new home.

“I eagerly anticipate seeing the growth that will come in their business as a byproduct of this physical expansion,” she said.

A 3,400-square-foot upper-level office space in the building remains available to lease. Those interested can contact McGowan at jmcgowan@mullerrealty.com.

Founded in 2011, Michigan Screen & Window Repair offers commercial and residential window, storm glass and screen repair services in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo and greater West Michigan.