Midwest can expect industrial growth

A new real estate forecast suggests the Midwest region is experiencing an industrial boom as e-commerce demands continue to grow.

JLL, a commercial real estate company with an office in Grand Rapids, recently released its 2022 Midwest Industrial Outlook report highlighting trends and predictions for the Midwest market.

The report specifically focuses on modern bulk product with an emphasis on activity beginning in 2020 from the top tenants, developers and investors.

Details include industrial real estate activity of this kind in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, Pittsburgh and St. Louis, which together experienced an average 8.9% rise in rent in 2021.

JLL uses a set of buildings in these locations along with multiple data sources to monitor trends such as vacancy rates, rent prices, leasing sales and other statistics that contribute to the report’s forecasts.

“With the data sets that we have, we’re able to peel back the layers to what the numbers really say to create a piece like this Midwest industrial report,” said Harrison West, research manager for JLL in Michigan and a contributor to the report.

As a top takeaway from the outlook, JLL predicts a 16% increase in tenant demand for bulk product spaces from 2021, which reached 156.4 million square feet across the Midwest. The original forecast for 2021 was 129.3 million square feet.

E-commerce contributed the largest share of modern bulk leasing in 2020 and 2021 with Amazon accounting for 91% within the industry sector. Tenant requirements in 2022 are anticipated to focus on e-commerce as more retailers shift toward offering the service.

The report also projects a 12% increase in net absorption figures for 2022 and 107 million square feet of completions — a 34% year-over-year increase.

Overall, the Midwest is positioned to be a key region for meeting these e-commerce demands. JLL previously forecasted at least 275 million square feet of new industrial product would be needed across the Midwest by 2025.

However, the prediction now has been updated to 330 million square feet by 2025, a 20% increase from last year’s projection.

Why the boom in the Midwest? JLL cites reasons such as premier market access with up to 50% of the U.S. population within a one-day truck drive.

“With Amazon and companies like that looking for same-day delivery or 24-hour delivery, being able to be that close to so much population at a fraction of the cost is very attractive,” West said.

In addition, JLL said the Midwest boasts robust infrastructure and strong connectivity to coastal ports with less barriers to development compared to coastal markets.

For Michigan, in particular, the report indicates Detroit saw a significant boom in 2021 with over 5.8 million square feet of new inventory. This came after pandemic-related delays pushed out construction timelines in 2020.

Preleasing activity in Detroit continues to strengthen in terms of speculative product with new inventory heavily driven by automotive companies and national retailers. Specifically, top tenant expansions include Amazon, Ford Motor Company, FedEx, General Motors and Hollingsworth.

Detroit’s construction pipeline also remains robust with 6.3 million square feet currently under construction and additional projects expected to break ground soon.

Though the pandemic has impacted the industrial sector with supply chain issues and labor shortages, the report highlighted 2021 as a banner year for construction across the Midwest with new records expected for 2022.

“Even prior to the pandemic, the trajectory of the industrial sector was clearly on the upswing and then once the pandemic hit, everything kind of went into overdrive and really sped up the growth of the sector,” West said.

Bob Horn, executive vice president for JLL, said levels of productivity in the U.S. have contributed to this rapid expansion and development.

“We were fortunate to already have the technology in place to handle a lot of the autonomous type warehousing that we’re experiencing within the growth,” Horn said.

A result of this rapid growth is more and more speculative construction coming into 2022. According to the report, 89 million square feet of speculative product broke ground in 2021 without committed tenants.

Speculative product did account for 72% of completions across the Midwest region, and vacancy rates have decreased from 8.6% to 5.1% year-over-year despite this type of increased activity.

Although demand has been rampant, speculative groundbreakings in 2022 are expected to lag due to construction delays.

“As the increase in materials costs and labor costs has slowed the development pipeline a bit, some developers have scaled back plans or tabled plans,” West said.

This could lead to shortages in supply by 2023 and 2024. Horn sees these shortages and shipping backlogs already set to make an impact during the holiday season this year.

“We’re getting a lot more inventory that’s being put into the warehouse for a longer period of time,” Horn said. “Before the pandemic, we were able to get shipments from China consistently, but they’ve had to put product on the shelves for a longer period of time. Instead of a shelf life of, say, 11 days, they’ve had to turn that around to 30 days and some of it 45 days.”

His advice? “Do your Christmas shopping now.”

As demands increase and delays occur, Horn said he hopes states like Michigan will put in an aggressive plan to prepare for new industrial sites.

“When you have to convert farmland into an industrial site, there’s usually two years of preparation, and then you put another six months to nine months on construction,” Horn said. “Michigan has been a little bit behind the trend, but the state has put a lot of concern and emphasis on that … and hopefully we’ll start seeing results soon.”

West said Michigan has lost out on some automotive opportunities to other states, but he still sees the overall industrial boom having a positive impact.

“I think it’s definitely a concern, but it’s also an opportunity for growth,” West said. “The trends that we’re seeing across the region and the country are certainly relevant to what we’re seeing in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.”

Looking ahead, Horn sees this regional growth making a healthy impact as more developers and tenants invest in their communities.

“Lease rates have grown very healthy in the past three years,” Horn said. “You’ve gotten tenants that are going to stay for longer periods of times. They’re getting 10-year, 15-year leases. They’re staying put and they’re making a commitment to the community … hopefully this trend will continue.”