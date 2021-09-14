NAI Wisinski closes on sale of Alpine Summit Shopping Center

Bob Lotzar and Bill Tyson of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan (NAIWWM) have closed on the sale of the Alpine Summit Shopping Center.

The Alpine Summit Shopping Center is a 136,942-square-foot commercial center located at 3165 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, in one of greater Grand Rapids’ dominant retail corridors, NAIWWM said.

The center is 100% occupied, and its current tenants include Ulta, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Petco, Party City, CATO, Sola Salons, America’s Bride and ABC Warehouse.

“Alpine Summit Shopping Center has a great mix of national retailers and is in a prime location with easy access and excellent signage,” said Tyson, a partner and retail specialist at NAIWWM.

There remains an opportunity to lease an unoccupied 10,000-square-foot end cap at the Alpine Summit Shopping Center.

“This is a great opportunity for a tenant to join a strong retail center with great presence,” said Lotzar, vice president and retail specialist at NAIWWM.

Lotzar and Tyson represented the undisclosed buyer in this transaction. Alpine Summit Shopping Center is currently managed by NAIWWM.

More information on the available space can be obtained by contacting Lotzar or Tyson at (616) 776-0100.