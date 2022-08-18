New apartment complex underway in Grandville

A 408-unit apartment community is being developed in Grandville.

Rivertown Commons will be located on 30 acres at 4612 Ivanrest Ave. SW, just south of the Target on 44th Street SW.

The development will consist of 12 three-story apartment buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans featuring modern finishes and smart home technology.

The community also will have a centralized clubhouse and various amenities, including a pool, sundeck, pet wash station, fitness center, yoga studio, grilling pavilion, outdoor fire pits, game room and a work-from-home studio.

Developers said Rivertown Commons will be “community and people focused” as the location offers high walkability and biking access to the numerous retailers and restaurants in the area.

In addition, the existing wetlands from the site’s former greenhouse operation will remain in place at Rivertown Commons. Once complete, 55% of the site will be green space.

“Rivertown Commons has been designed in a way that is respectful of the natural environment and is focused on providing a place to foster community building and interactions between neighbors,” said Grandville Mayor Steve Maas.

Grand Rapids-based CD Barnes Construction, Nederveld and Ghafari Associates are the project’s construction manager, civil engineer and architectural firm, respectively.

The project developer is Chicago-based Trilogy Real Estate Group, and the property will be managed by Trilogy Residential Management.

“We worked closely with the city of Grandville to determine the best use for the land and Trilogy Real Estate Group helped complete a great design with Ghafari,” said Kirt Ojala, vice president of business development and director of client services at CD Barnes. “This will be an excellent addition to the community.”

The project is scheduled to be complete in mid 2024.