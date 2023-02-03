Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan

The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital.

Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.

While the new offices will help amp up work across the Midwest, Kovachevich said he hopes to open an office in Grand Rapids.

“The West Michigan market has long been a market in our view that has been extremely stable and laden with growth,” Kovachevich said. “It’s different from the east side. Here, we’re so tied to the automotive industry, and things ebb and flow more dramatically than the west side.

“That stability, consistent and constant growth the last 20 years, it far exceeds every other Michigan market and those kinds of things any investor looks at, and its easier to convince them to do business in Grand Rapids and explain why national dollars should come to our state.”

District Capital provides clients to an array of financing capabilities, including life insurance company financing, CMBS, construction, bridge, mezzanine and pre-development, among others.

The Detroit-based firm has worked on some projects in West Michigan, including financing the acquisition of Ramblewood Apartments; the acquisition of Oxford Place; and the construction financing at the Reserve at Oxford Place and Ridges of Cascade Apartments.

“We’ve done a healthy share of financing, but not as much commercial as we’d like,” Kovachevich said of the firm’s West Michigan activity. “We’re trying to expand to Grand Rapids, but we have’t found the right people. You need to have the right people who are well connected on the west side and understand the market.”

Kovachevich acknowledges local employees will be crucial to the success of its Grand Rapids business, explaining a long-held stigma the market is fairly insulated to outside capital. That perception, however, is shifting, and the region has become more welcoming to national money.

“It has loosened up as (West Michigan) cities continue to grow and expand,” he said. “Whether the money is coming from one side of the state or national players, whoever has the best execution wins the day.

“Like everything else, capital has gotten faster and cheaper and more streamlined, and if we can bring that better product, the stigma goes out the window.”