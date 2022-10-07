Office market set to ‘spit and sputter’ for foreseeable future

As the U.S. business world struggles with the return-to-the-office question, the West Michigan office industry remains in flux.

The Grand Rapids office market vacancy rate hit 13.1% in the third quarter, according to real estate firm JLL’s third quarter 2022 market report released this week. The vacancy rate has continued to rise since the COVID-19 pandemic shifted workers to home and businesses wrestle with the resulting work-from-home trend.

“It’s still a wait-and-see attitude for a lot of executives,” JLL Senior Vice President Jeff Karger said. “I don’t see it increasing much until, quite frankly, the market itself goes from employee-based leverage to the employer has leverage. It will spit and sputter until then.”

His example was General Motors, which recently requested employees to come in three days a week, before workforce pushback resulted in GM rescinding the request.

The vacancy rate is a far cry from the 2016 rate that nearly hit 5%. It is, however, a more reasonable rate compared to other markets in Michigan, according to Bridge Michigan, which reported earlier this summer some Detroit suburbs were approaching 30% vacancy.

Combined, Grand Rapids suburban and central business district vacancy rates are among the lowest in the U.S. Cities such as San Diego, Orlando, Des Moines, Iowa, and Richmond, Virginia, are among those with a lower overall vacancy rate. Grand Rapids does, however, have generally far less office space than most of the markets in JLL’s data set.

“We are actually doing quite well when talking to our brethren in Detroit, and we’re seeing more movement than the east side of the state,” Karger said. “A lot of that is we don’t have speculative building in the market. When you look back, everything in a building is pre-leased or at least 50% before going vertical.

“That keeps us in check a little bit, and we’re insulated a bit from the big swings of ups and downs.”

The regionalized economy of Grand Rapids could help it weather an “office real estate apocalypse,” recently written about in Forbes. The publication wrote about an NYU study that suggests a 39% decline in office values, “representing a $453 million value destruction” in New York City that could have ripple effects across the nation and its economy.

The stability could ultimately help attract more national occupants to West Michigan, such as HOLO Footwear, which recently relocated its headquarters from Oregon to downtown. That, however, is a catch-22, because there isn’t much space.

While the vacancy rate is slightly trending upward, there were some notable additions to the overall market.

“The office market in West Michigan is still very dynamic,” Karger said. “We are seeing increased activity and mobility, but the vacancy rate is still creeping up. The increased activity is in part due to tenants pushing out their lease end dates during the pandemic.

“This has created more lease rollover for 2023 than we have seen in the past.”

There is less actual first-time leasing, however, as the JLL report notes. Despite that, rents are growing, up 3.9% since the end of 2021.

JLL noted Cleveland-based Key Bank chose Waters Center for its first permanent West Michigan office. Other companies renewed leases — such as Baird and Mika Meyers — while others are expanding, like Calder Capital and AEBetancourt.

There are a variety of tenants who will end their leases and vacate massive spaces in the market, including Spectrum Health.

Spectrum is consolidating its office space into owned properties in the Monroe North neighborhood. The consolidation will open Spectrum-leased space across Grand Rapids, which MLive reported earlier this year was up to 26 leases in place.

That will create a higher vacancy rate than now, according to Karger. He specifically mentioned a 150,000-square-foot vacuum created by Spectrum leaving space in Bridgewater Place and 25 Ottawa. Those empty offices will result in an uptick in vacancy, but because the buildouts are nice, Karger expects them to fill up rather quickly.

“Led by Spectrum and other corporate tenants, some companies are reducing their square footage for general office spaces,” he said. “Many of these spaces will hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first part of 2023.”

Because of corporate consolidation by some companies like Spectrum, Karger said the suburban Grand Rapids office market is recovering a bit faster than the central business district downtown — albeit when not counting multiple large-footprint call centers for sale.

There is some reuse that is helping absorb some of the office space. Take the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland, which sold to Family Church for $7 million.

In downtown Grand Rapids, there is new Class A office space that is likely to see new tenants as the national trend of shifting toward higher-quality space continues according to JLL.

New developments have added Class A office space downtown, which in turn also brought significant headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids, such as Perrigo and Acrisure.

“We’ve been talking about headquarters moving downtown for some time, so to see two happen in the amount of time they did is only positive for the downtown community,” Karger said. “Especially for the first-floor tenants that were hurt through the pandemic.

“But since they are in brand new builds, it does not add occupancy to the market, it was just adding square footage to the market.”

Perrigo took a 60,000-square-foot space within the MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, 430 Monroe Ave. NW, for its North American headquarters, moving it from Allegan. The company plans to spend $44.8 million on the 15-year lease. Nearby in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, BAMF Health recently opened its facility.

Acrisure opened a $33 million, 105,000-square-foot office in Studio Park, 100 Ottawa Ave. SW, in 2021 as it continues its expanding operations, consolidating office space from around the area. The initial headquarters was already larger than the Studio Park developers expected and could lead to further expansion soon.

There are also large swaths of Class B space vacant across the region, which could become candidates for renovations and adaptive reuse, according to JLL.

Moving ahead, there could also be office pull back, because employers are prepping for a recession. With some shedding workforce, the recovery could take a little extra time should a recession settle in, Karger said.