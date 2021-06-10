Ophthalmology practice doubles Kalamazoo location

Vitreo-Retinal Associates is expanding its West Michigan location in Kalamazoo.

The ophthalmology practice is located in a 4,800-square-foot space at 1080 N. 10th St. and will almost double its suite size at the West Pointe Office Park. The 8,700-square-foot space will be located in a new single-tenant building at 1060 N. 10th St., which is currently under construction.

Vitreo-Retinal Associates provides eye care in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon and Ionia. Ophthalmologists specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of a full range of retina conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal detachment.

Vitreo-Retinal Associates signed a 10-year lease and anticipates opening its new location during the first quarter of 2022.

Kara Schroer, CCIM, and Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely, CCIM, SIOR of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the landlord, West Pointe Development LLC, in this transaction. Scott Morgan, senior vice president, and Kristen Moore, senior associate of Colliers International, represented Vitreo-Retinal Associates in this transaction.