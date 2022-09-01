Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions.

Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29.

This expansion adds 65 new employees and 103 trailers across the two locations. The company said all local staff and leadership will stay on board.

“We are excited to expand our physical footprint in Florida by adding two more capable locations to our Kamps network. Both locations have grown and become successful by providing great service and quality to a diversified customer base,” said Mitchell Kamps, president of Kamps. “We look forward to bringing more volume and capabilities to each location to promote additional growth opportunities for the teams. Both locations are strong cultural fits and stand behind similar values, which aligns our team nicely.”

The acquired locations specialize in pallet recycling, new pallet manufacturing and total pallet management services.

Both will fall under Kamps’ Southeast region, which now includes eight asset-based locations throughout North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Kamps was founded in Grand Rapids in 1973.