Parts distributor moves to larger facility

A wholesale distributor of trucking and trailer parts in Grand Rapids consolidated its locations to increase productivity.

New Life Transport Parts consolidated three of its Grand Rapids locations to move into a new and larger facility at 425 Gordon Industrial Court SW in Byron Center.

The 173,875-square-foot facility is in addition to the company’s headquarters at 400 Gordon Industrial Court SW in Byron Center and its locations in other states.

The new facility comes after New Life Transport Parts sold its 5985 Clay Ave. SW and 4329 Eastern Ave. SE locations, which amounted to 35,300 and 37,140 square feet respectively.

The company also leased its 5801 Weller Court SW location, which was 24,000 square feet. All three locations totaled 96,440 square feet.

Tim Van Noord, senior vice president and industrial adviser of Advantage Commercial Real Estate, represented the landlord and tenant.

“Advantage Commercial Real Estate was instrumental in pulling the opportunity for the additional space together,” said Bruce Ullery, chief business officer of Hinton Transportation Investments, the parent company of New Life Transport Parts. “Tim Van Noord was able to assist with the structure of the agreement and helped complete it in a timely and efficient manner.”

The new facility is expected to increase the quantity of parts that can be distributed by New Life Transport Parts. It also gives the company’s transportation department room to grow and brings it in closer proximity to its transportation partners.

New Life Transport Parts also hired 20 new employees “to further complete the expanded capabilities of New Life Transport Parts to meet the market needs.”

“The work of New Life Transport Parts is imperative in the industrial community,” Van Noord said. “Being able to represent them in finding a more efficient space for their operations was an exciting challenge.”