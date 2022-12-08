Premier office space is in low demand

The Grand Rapids office real estate “trophy market” has quite a bit of vacancy.

As businesses across the globe adjust to the new normal of work, the Grand Rapids central business district is also shifting to find its place. A recent report from real estate firm JLL found the direct vacancy of the city’s premier office buildings is at 18.4%.

“While the skyline of Grand Rapids saw two new additions in 2022, we don’t see any office projects going vertical in 2023,” said JLL Senior Vice President Jeff Karger. “However, the residential tower next to Acrisure will be taking shape over the next year. The Spectrum Health CTI building has been topped off, and we most likely will see some movement in occupying the building toward the end of the year. This will create some more vacancy in the skyline, over 150,000 square feet when this process begins to unfold.

“The market post COVID in downtown is still fragile. National corporate clients are working on plans to downsize in Grand Rapids, but we do see some backfill of space from local and regional clients.”

The trophy market consists of core office buildings that “consistently achieve rents in the top 10% of the Grand Rapids CBD and are superiorly managed.”

The trophy market includes, according to JLL:

Bridgewater Place, 482 Scribner Ave. NW

250 Monroe Ave. NW

111 Lyon St. NW

99 Monroe Ave. NW

171 Monroe Ave. NW

37 Ottawa Ave. NW

Arena Place, 55 Ottawa Ave. SW

50 Louis St. NW

77 Monroe Center St. NW

40 Peal St. NW

Riverfront Plaza, 55 Campau Ave. NW

200 Ottawa Ave. NW

300 Ottawa Ave. NW

McKay Tower, 146 Monroe Center St. NW

Warner Building, 150 Ottawa Ave. NW

Studio Park, 120 Ottawa Ave. SW

430 Monroe Ave. NW

109 Michigan St. NW

111 Lyon is just 34.4% leased, while 250 Monroe and 37 Ottawa are also below 60% leased.

The Grand Rapids CBD is fairing far better than it was back in 2012, when vacancy rates approached 30%. Still, the pandemic threw a wrench in how the office market works and things are still shaking out.

The office sector does have the highest vacancy rate across commercial real estate sectors nationwide, according to a Q3 report from the National Association of Realtors.

Ernst & Young wrote a report in May 2020 on how the COVID-19 pandemic emptied central business districts across the globe, titled “Is this the end of the central business district.” With the entire world in a space of unknown at the time, EY partner Marc Lhermitt wondered aloud how it was changing the workplace, but without a definitive conclusion.

Bloomberg reported how central businesses districts were evolving in May 2021, when many workers had yet to return to offices. While many of the unknowns noted in the EY report were still there, the Bloomberg article said central business districts will shift to central social districts.

“A day at the office will be spent less in a single building and become more like a localized business trip, with maybe an onsite meeting, checking some emails at an outdoor workspace, doing a group fitness session with colleagues, and taking some offsite meetings over lunch or coffee,” the article reads.

The article concludes suggesting it is up to cities to turn business districts into “something better, less divided and more inclusive,” by being intentional in how they evolve.

That tracks well with the goals of Richard App, retail retention and attraction specialist for the city of Grand Rapids. GRBJ recently outlined the growth of retail and its future in downtown Grand Rapids.

Things are still shaking out, but it appears many employers, while accommodating an evolving employee work station, still are having physical places. J.P. Morgan noted in its 2023 commercial real estate outlook that “the future of office space is unclear.”

JP Morgan did note a major positive when it comes to office space: no U.S. region has seen vacancy levels drop below the levels from the fourth quarter of 2019. The report finds amenities can be a major draw, including the right floorplans, private outdoor space and onsite services like child care and catering.

“Looking ahead, we are not in the ‘office is dead’ camp, but we think cash flow growth will be challenged in the office sector,” said Anthony Paolone, J.P. Morgan Chase senior analyst and co-head of U.S. real estate sock research.

Karger told GRBJ in October the West Michigan office market is set to start-and-stop for some time.

“It’s still a wait-and-see attitude for a lot of executives,” he said. “I don’t see it increasing much until, quite frankly, the market itself goes from employee-based leverage to the employer has leverage. It will spit and sputter until then.”