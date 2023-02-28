Real estate advisers see Broadmoor Avenue as next big retail corridor

As greater Grand Rapids grows, another M-6 interchange is set to be a hot retail stretch.

Multiple retail advisers said the M-6 interchange with Broadmoor Avenue SE is set to be a target area for retailers. The corridor’s proximity to Gerald R. Ford Airport and Davenport University appears to be attractive to commercial interests. Before long, the area could resemble the vibrant retail mix at Kalamazoo Avenue SE and M-6.

“There seems to be a lot of interest in going toward Broadmoor from M-6 to 68th,” said NAI Wisinski of West Michigan Associate Broker Rod Alderink. “There is a lot of interest in that corridor, and there are some sites, but it won’t be too long before it’s filled up.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to widen Broadmoor Avenue from 76th to 92nd streets, which Alderink said supports the development. Caledonia Township recently hosted a meeting about the project.

Meijer recently opened a gas station at 6700 Broadmoor Ave. SE, which will likely precede a Meijer store to help service growing multifamily residential development and the entire Caledonia area.

Likewise, a Culver’s, 6697 Broadmoor Ave. SE, opened, as well as a Taco John’s, 6722 Broadmoor Ave. SE. The booming car wash industry also might find its way into the stretch, according to Alderink.

“It can be well suited for retailers seen in a typical highway interchange,” Alderink said, suggesting that could include hotels and more food.

Alderink said, going west from U.S. 131 on M-6, there is some infill happening. To the south, however, there appears to be some utility issues that challenge development.

Chris Prins, a DAR Commercial Real Estate adviser, also said the Broadmoor Avenue interchange is ripe for infill, including a range of quick service restaurants. The growth in the area also partially stems from the growth of the communities to the south of Grand Rapids, which also make up the space along M-6 between U.S. 131 and I-96.

“[There’s] lots of traffic in this area, and it is such a major thoroughfare to Caledonia, Middleville and Hastings, which have all seen significant growth,” Prins said. “A lot of employees might live in this area too.”