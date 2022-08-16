Real estate firm names new regional director

A residential real estate firm with a local presence recently filled a leadership role.

RE/MAX of Michigan earlier this month said it appointed Ashley Dane as regional director. She previously served for four years as the regional director of technology for the company.

Located in Grand Rapids, Dane now is responsible for the continued support of brokers and associates across the state while also working with the regional staff.

“Ashley is dedicated, passionate and energetic,” said Michel Metzner, regional owner at RE/MAX of Michigan. “She is an industry-respected leader in technology, and I am confident that her business and leadership skills will provide the support and direction to grow our region.”

Dane brings 15 years of experience with helping brokers/owners and agents strategically grow their businesses.

She has served in a variety of national and statewide capacities to advance the industry and said she is honored to transition into her new role at RE/MAX of Michigan.

“It is an honor to continue my service in a new capacity,” Dane said. “There is strength and connection in a local brokerage serving a local community.”

Dane also is the founder of the RE/MAX of Michigan continuing education school and hosts the company’s statewide Tech Tour.

She is a graduate of the Grand Rapids Association of Realtors Leadership Academy.