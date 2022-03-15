Real estate investor wins award

Honeycrisp Ventures recently won the 2021 Industrial Development Project of the Year Award from the Commercial Alliance of Realtors West Michigan.

The emerging commercial real estate and development company earned the award for the construction of a new building at 3501 Fruit Ridge Ave. in Walker for Acme Marine, a boat manufacturing company.

Due to a competitive market and lack of inventory, Acme Marine entered a joint venture with Honeycrisp to build a 285,000-square-foot building that offers more space for Acme Marine to increase its production capacity.

“The industrial market has changed over the years, but a focus on column spacing, dock position, ceiling height and overall versatility created a product that allowed for immediate absorption and long-term flexibility,” said Ben Sietsema, founder of Honeycrisp Ventures. “3501 Fruitridge will meet today’s market and tomorrow’s for a wide variety of tenants.”

Honeycrisp Ventures partnered with Wolverine Building Group, and Sietsema invested his own capital into the project. Honeycrisp Ventures leased the rest of the facility in its entirety.

“I believe in being a full partner in each project to deliver the best results for investors and tenants,” Sietsema said.

Wes Kent, president of Acme Marine, echoed Sietsema’s claim.

“Honeycrisp became a true partner as they navigated a complex land and development deal that ultimately reached an outcome that exceeded expectations for both our financial outlook and operations,” Kent said.

Sietsema founded Honeycrisp Ventures in 2019. The organization’s 2021 portfolio is 1.3 million square feet, with an additional 60 acres under contract for future development throughout West Michigan.