Report: Grand Rapids among most affordable homebuying markets in US

While the Grand Rapids housing market has been on fire, it is still a comparatively affordable place to buy a home.

Rocket Homes recently named Grand Rapids the seventh best place to buy a home on a $100,000 income.

The company found the city has a better health index than 90% in the country, largely because of school systems and cultural attractions.

With a median home price, according to Rocket Homes, of $306,600, the average monthly mortgage payment is $1,879. That is below the $2,500 max budget Rocket Homes found for a $100,000 income.

Rocket Homes looked at 383 metro areas, which cover 80% of U.S. residents.

The top ten best places to buy a home on a $100,000 income:

Tampa, Florida Eau Claire, Wisconsin Green Bay, Wisconsin Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Fargo, North Dakota Melbourne, Florida Grand Rapids Ann Arbor Minneapolis Bismarck, North Dakota

The U.S. residential real estate market has cooled significantly in recent months after an unprecedented 2021 and early 2022. Still, the West Michigan market is still finding its new normal.

According to a recent report from Re/Max Grand Rapids, the average home sale price in February was $329,203, up 4.1% from February 2022. Median national sale price was $359,000 in January, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Homes sold at 100% of the average list price after an average of 32 days on the market, a 77% increase from 2022.

The number of homes sold in February were down 14.5% compared to the year prior.

According to NAR, home sales were down 0.7% in January, the 12th consecutive month home sales nationwide decreased.

“The current sales activity is even lower than the lockdown month in April 2020,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said last month. “Home sales are bottoming out.”

The Wall Street Journal last month reported the lowest level of sales since 2014 as mortgage rates and home prices surged. That has kept homebuyers on the market.