Spectrum Health opens orthopedic clinic in Rockford

To address a growing demand in northern Kent County, Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Rockford is now open at the Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus in Rockford.

The clinic, at 8501 Meadow Creek Drive, is now accepting appointments to treat work- and sports-related injuries, pain from arthritis, hand and wrist injuries, sprains, fractures and more. The clinic also will offer rehabilitation for hand therapy patients.

“We’re bringing expert orthopedic care closer to home at our new orthopedic clinic now open at our Rockford campus,” said Dr. Jason Slaikeu, vice president and interim department chief of Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedics. “This new clinic allows us to provide more patients with comprehensive care and state-of-the-art treatment and rehabilitation options so patients can resume normal activities as quickly and as pain-free as possible.”

The health care providers of the Rockford location are Daniel Hess, M.D., orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgery; Jacob Reisner, D.O., orthopedic sports medicine, non-surgical; Emily Card, P.A., orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgery; and Lindsey Show, OT, outpatient rehabilitation.

Patients who would like to schedule an orthopedic appointment or change an existing appointment to this location may call (616) 267-8860. Hand therapy patients should call (616) 267-9200 to schedule an appointment.