Tattoo shop joins growing West Leonard corridor

A new tattoo shop is open on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

CityWide Real Estate Services announced Wednesday, Feb. 22, custom tattoo design shop Copper Coin secured a 2,340-square-foot space at 436 Leonard St. NW. A grand opening is tentatively slated for March 11, but Copper Coin is open daily 12-8 p.m.

The store will feature an entrance area, which allows customers to walk through a “speakeasy style” door from a “Double C Convenience” store into a reception area and multiple tattoo stations.

The store is owned by Patrick VanSandlyne and Mark Fettig, who will work alongside the tattoo artists, with a goal of having six artists on staff. The shop will also feature a guest artist and an apprentice program, according to VanSandlyne.

“There’s always more that can be done, but big picture, this project will successfully build on the history of the West Grand neighborhood by providing its homeowners, commuters, nonprofits, residential and commercial tenants and travelers a more vibrant and useful opportunity to live, conduct business and serve,” said CityWide co-owner Tina Emert.

Copper Coin takes up a store front in a mixed-use building that also houses multiple other stores, including Trinity Chiropractic, FURN on Leonard and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World.

In December, Alt City NA Bottles & Beer opened in the building with a selection of non-alcoholic beverages, capitalizing on a growing trend in the beverage industry.

There are several other storefronts in the building available, according to CityWide Real Estate Services, which acquired the property in 2020.

“From the beginning, we sought to retain and accentuate the original beauty of the physical structures while adding functional spaces such as parking and green space,” CityWide co-owner Wesley Emert said. “Adding clean and affordable apartment housing and drawing the interest of local entrepreneurs and service providers was also a priority.”

That stretch of the Leonard Street corridor is anchored by Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille, DeVries Jewelry Store and a Speedway on one end, with the Mitten Brewing Co., Long Road Distillers, People’s Cider Co. and Two Scotts Barbecue on the other end.