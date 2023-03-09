The University Club to move after 100 years

A longtime Grand Rapids club has a new home.

The University Club plans to move in October to the Pen Building, 116 and 120 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids in conjunction with the clubs 100-year anniversary.

The University Club has called 111 Lyon St. NW home for years.

The University Club will use the second and third floors, as well as the basement. The first floor has a Macatawa Bank branch, while the fourth and fifth floors will be private offices.

The new space, formerly owned by RDV Corp., will allow the University Club to expand with new spaces, including a cigar bar, whiskey bar, tea room, games and board room.

“We are excited to elevate our club by leveraging all of the improvements that were made while RDV owned the building and add to it with unique spaces,” said University Club President Tom Pantlind. “These new amenities will foster an environment that increases meaningful dialogue, builds strong relationships and inspires leaders that will benefit our diverse community for generations to come.”

The club has nearly 350 members, but there are hopes to grow membership to 600 in the new building.

“We are excited about the new possibilities our move to this historic building will bring,” said University Club General Manager Mark Canak. “We look forward to welcoming new members and offering community members a place to call home in our growing city.”