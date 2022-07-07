Trinity Chiropractic secures new office space

A local chiropractic care provider recently acquired a new office location.

Trinity Chiropractic secured a new space at 448 Leonard St. NW in Grand Rapids with assistance from CityWide Real Estate Services.

The 1,450-square-foot suite is fully accessible and includes two exam rooms, a waiting area and an area for kids.

“The suite was the perfect fit because the space allowed us to create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere that feels like a home for our clients,” said Kennedy Cullen, owner of Trinity Chiropractic.

Trinity Chiropractic offers Koren Specific Technique treatments and traditional adjustments for adults and children.

Cullen said she founded Trinity Chiropractic to share her own specialty. Her holistic care goals for her clients include treating underlying symptoms, restoring healthy movement, decreasing inflammation and improving function.

The new office is in a mixed-use building just off U.S.-131, which also houses tenants such as FURN at Leonard and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World. CityWide Real Estate Services acquired the building project in August 2020.

“I selected this location because I felt like there was a need for an accessible chiropractor on the West Side of Grand Rapids,” Cullen said. “I really want to serve the community and take care of the people who need it. The West Grand neighborhood is changing, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Trinity Chiropractic now is open on weekdays by appointment only.